CHI patient says hospital 'in disarray' when he visited for procedure, worries about unexpected bills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been at least 11 days since CHI's computer systems were taken offline due to a ransomware attack. Patients we've talked to haven't received much direction.

David Gutierrez, a CHI patient for about eight years, says he didn't know the systems were offline until he was in the prep room Wednesday for a simple procedure.

"I didn’t hear about really the cyber issues until I was in the prep room, but I knew — I rely heavily on My Chart which is an app CHI uses — so when I couldn't get in there for about a week, I had suspicions something was wrong," Gutierrez said.

He says nurses and staff were writing everything down on paper.

"One of the nurses started debating on what should be signed, who should sign it, where should it be signed, where is the doctor, which are usually just point and click. Everything is having to be written down, to what medicine do you take, to how old are you. Everything is on paper," Gutierrez said.

He understands how stressful this may be for the staff, but he's worried about how this will impact him. Gutierrez wasn't asked for a co-pay and is concerned he may get unexpected bills for the procedure in the future.

"I left there without even doing that. They did take copies of my ID and insurance card but in my paperwork, I have no clue where it’s at. I’m concerned about my data for sure, but I also don’t want unexpected bills to come two or three or four or five years down the line," Gutierrez said.

He will be going back in a few days to request copies of his paperwork. His primary doctor is leaving in November and, after this situation, he says he will be changing healthcare providers.

"He was really great. He’s not going to be there come November 15 anymore, so I find it an opportune time to move on," Gutierrez said. "I think the ransomware attack pushed me onto the decision, but one of the factors is I was going to have to pick another doctor, but I won't even go that far."

In a statement via email on Friday, CHI it is working to get back online.

"We are working diligently every day to bring systems online and restore full functionality as quickly and safely as possible. We continue to conduct a thorough forensics investigation and review of our systems, and will also seek to determine if there are any data impacts as part of that process," a CHI representative said.

