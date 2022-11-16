DCHD reports influenza cases have increased

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported that the number of reported cases of influenza has increased quickly over the last several weeks. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness (ILI) increased last week, and emergency department visits with ILI, hospital admissions with ILI, and school absenteeism due to illness remain elevated.

A total of 748 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported this season (since October 1, 2022), with 265 cases reported last week.

Out of the 748 cases reported this season, 116 cases were antigen rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) influenza type

A, 629 were PCR-confirmed influenza type A (84 subtyped as A H3 and 12 as A H1N1), and three were PCR-confirmed influenza type B.

The positive predictive value of RIDTs is low when the prevalence of influenza is low, so the likelihood of false positives is high.

DCHD has not received any reports of adult or pediatric deaths due to influenza this season. However, influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

A total of 340 positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests were reported out of 5,077 tests performed last week.

The COVID-19 community level in Douglas County is currently low.

