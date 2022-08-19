Douglas County Health Department confirms 17 cases of monkeypox in county

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that it has now confirmed 17 cases of monkeypox. Earlier reports from the county had a case count in single digits.

"Cases have occurred among men and women who are from 29 to 60 years old. Additional details on these individuals are not being released to protect their privacy," read the release.

There is a vaccine available for monkeypox and people at high risk are encouraged to ask more about the vaccine.

Read more from the health department below:

"People who are at high-risk of contracting monkeypox may be a candidate for the JYNNEOS vaccine. That includes those who have been exposed to monkeypox and people with a history of STIs who meet partners through digital applications. Due to the extremely limited supply of vaccine, doses will be provided based on a Health Department assessment of risk. Patience is needed as DCHD is working to get more vaccines.

Anyone having several minutes of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person can get monkeypox, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Current data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up majority of cases in the current outbreak. If you have traveled to an area with ongoing monkeypox transmission and notice a rash typical of the disease, you should seek medical evaluation.

Antivirals that are used to treat smallpox may help patients with a monkeypox infection. Healthcare providers should consult with the Health Department regarding patients who may qualify for antiviral treatment.

If you have the characteristic monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters, contact your doctor and inform them of your symptoms before visiting a healthcare facility. Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, body fluids, or respiratory secretions during prolonged intimate contact, including kissing or cuddling. Some people have been infected by handling clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox. The incubation period generally is one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks.

More than 40,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide and more than 14,000 cases have been reported in the United States and its territories. For more information, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website (www.cdc.gov) or call the Douglas County Health Department Information Line at (402) 444-3400."

