Douglas County Health Department providing free HIV tests on Thursday for World AIDS Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — December 1 is recognized as World AIDS Day and the Douglas County Health Department is providing free HIV testing on Thursday at its clinic.

The theme for 2022 is “Putting Ourselves to the Test – Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

See the full press release below

This Thursday, December 1, is the annual observation of World AIDS Day. To mark this day, a time for reflection and remembering the more than 32 million lives lost internationally to AIDS, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) clinic at 1111 S. 41 St. will be offering free HIV testing on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. with no appointment needed.

DCHD also offers free-mail order HIV test kits that can be requested on our website.

This year’s theme is: “Putting Ourselves to the Test – Achieving Equity to End HIV.” While great strides have been made during the four decades since the first cases of AIDS were reported, the disease remains a public health challenge.

DCHD remains committed to health equity and the goal of ending the epidemic. In addition to World AIDS Day efforts, Health Department representatives are members of the statewide HIV workgroup, meeting regularly to assist in developing goals to increase testing, education, and access and to decrease HIV and AIDS-related stigma.

An estimated 1,189,700 people in the United States were living with HIV at the end of 2019, the most recent year for which that information is available.

In 2020 alone, 30,635 people in the United States and its dependent areas received an HIV diagnosis. At the end of 2021, there were nearly 2,500 people living with HIV in Nebraska. The state anticipates approximately 80 people to be diagnosed with HIV each year.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, most new cases in the state during the past five years have been among individuals in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

It is estimated that 13% of those living with HIV are unaware of their status. Anyone who is sexually active and/or sharing needles should consider annual testing to ensure that they are updating their status regularly. Those with increased potential exposures may want to seek testing more frequently.

HIV testing is often free and fast. Seek guidance from your doctor, health department, or local community-based health center. Early detection is key to living a long healthy life with HIV.

