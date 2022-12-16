Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu death of this season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death this season. According to the health department, a pediatric death is defined as one in which the deceased is less than 18 years old.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director.

Douglas County had 4,604 lab-confirmed flu cases in the most recent DCHD report on the flu season.

The most recent information from the CDC reported 30 pediatric deaths in the United States this flu season, according to the health department. That does not include the Douglas County death. Douglas County has confirmed one adult influenza-related death. Adult flu deaths are not required by law to be reported, so they likely are under-reported.

Ways to protect yourself from the flu include washing your hands and covering your cough. The health department also recommends that anyone who becomes ill can help by staying home for 24 hours after they have recovered from the flu and are free of a fever.

