Douglas County Health Department reports influenza cases continue to decrease

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported that the number of reported cases of influenza continues to decrease. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness (ILI) decreased last week and emergency department visits with ILI decreased as well. However, hospital admissions with ILI and school absenteeism due to illness slightly increased.

A total of 6,878 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported this season (since October 1, 2022), with 141 cases reported last week.

Out of the 6,878 cases reported this season, 786 cases were antigen rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) influenza type A

6,082 were PCR-confirmed influenza type A (395 subtyped as A H3 and 239 as A H1N1), and seven were PCR-confirmed influenza type B, two were RIDT influenza type B, and one was not typed.

The positive predictive value of RIDTs is low when the prevalence of influenza is low, so the likelihood of false positives is high.

Douglas County has had eight adult deaths and one pediatric death related to influenza reported this season. Influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

A total of 48 positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests were reported out of 1,163 tests performed last week.

The COVID-19 community level in Douglas County is currently low.

