Douglas County Health Department reports influenza cases continue to decrease in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported that the number of reported cases of influenza continues to decrease. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness (ILI), emergency department visits with ILI and hospital admissions with ILI all decreased as well. School absenteeism due to illness was unavailable due to inclement weather last week.

A total of 6, 979 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported this season (since October 1, 2022), with 71 cases reported last week.

Out of the 6, 979 cases reported this season, 810 cases were antigen rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) influenza type A

6, 157 were PCR-confirmed influenza type A (399 subtyped as A H3 and 244 as A H1N1), and eight were PCR-confirmed influenza type B, three were RIDT influenza type B, and one was not typed.

The positive predictive value of RIDTs is low when the prevalence of influenza is low, so the likelihood of false positives is high.

Douglas County has had eight adult deaths and one pediatric death related to influenza reported this season. Influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

A total of 34 positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests were reported out of 1,027 tests performed last week.

The COVID-19 community level in Douglas County is currently low.

