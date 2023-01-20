Healthy Blue Nebraska gives $150K to Access Period

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Free menstrual products will soon be in the pockets and purses of many more Nebraskans.

Healthy Blue Nebraska gave a $150,000 check to Omaha-based nonprofit Access Period Friday, which immediately started putting kits together.

Access Period said they gave out 80,000 products last year, but the funding should allow for half a million this year, a huge difference for the people they help.

"When people don't have access to the supplies they need, they have to make some really tough choices,” said Kristin Lowrey, founder of Access Period. “They can stay home from work or school, which really perpetuates the cycle of poverty, or they can use products for longer than recommended, they can use really unsafe or healthy alternatives."

Each kit contains three months' worth of various menstrual supplies that are available in Healthy Blue Welcome Rooms in Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and Scottsbluff.

