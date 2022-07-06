OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With one tragic event after another, mass shootings are starting to feel far too normal.

It spans from Buffalo, New York to Tulsa, Oklahoma to Uvalde, Texas, and most recently, Highland Park, Illinois on Monday.

One doctor from Nebraska Medicine said if you are feeling anxious about these events, it is important to take breaks from watching TV and get outside.

"And there is actually a science to that — that people that spend time outdoors, especially in green space, if you can get out anywhere there is green space or wooded areas, or things like that, tend to be happier and healthier. Physically and mentally healthier," Dr. Steven Wengel, with Nebraska Medicine, said.

He also said staying connected to others is really important and, if you are feeling angry or mad after seeing these events, he suggested channeling that anger into something like contacting your representatives or joining a cause.

The sights can bring anxiety, stress and frustration to children, too.

Wengel said if your child is experiencing distress from seeing these tragic events, listening to them is key.

"Listen more than talk. Listen to your kids and just ask them, 'What do you know about this?' to see what they already know. They may know more than you think. They may not know as much as you think they might know or might expect. They might have some misconceptions, perhaps they may have heard some inaccurate things from friends or others," Wengel said.

He encourages parents to continue role modeling healthy behaviors like monitoring the intake of TV and getting outside.

How are you coping with the recent mass shootings? A Nebraska Medicine doctor has tips for coping

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.