How to prevent spread of nasty norovirus: Start by washing hands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Across the country, cases of a stomach bug have returned to pre-pandemic levels as social distancing has become a distant memory.

The highly contagious virus has closed schools this month, was a primary factor in fines paid by Chipotle, and cut cruise ship trips short.

CHI Health Family Health Practitioner Dr. Diva Wilson shared what people should know about the virus with media via Zoom on Wednesday.

The symptoms: Primarily vomiting and diarrhea. Some will have low-grade fevers or body aches.

"Even though it's a self-limited infection ... it can lead to potentially dangerous symptoms if it's not identified early or not treated appropriately," Wilson said.

That's because the symptoms can easily lead to dehydration.

The symptoms, though, don't last long, Wilson said. It usually lasts no more than three days. They do come abruptly, though. Especially vulnerable people, such as the elderly, infants, or the immunocompromised, may have symptoms longer.

Wilson said it comes from the "fecal-oral route," but more simply sums it up this way: "My advice for anybody, but especially people traveling or are around ... people in close quarters is, make sure to wash your hands," she said.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer does not kill norovirus, Wilson said, but soap and water do. To disinfect surfaces, bleach and chlorine work.

Someone trying to stay hydrated but not keeping fluid down, or with persistent fever, vomiting or diarrhea should see a doctor, Wilson said.

Douglas County case numbers

Cases of norovirus jumped from 206 in 2021 to 306 in 2022, the Douglas County Health Department told 3 News Now.

But because not everyone gets tested or sees a doctor, it's underreported. The department is "looking at how to monitor this more closely," a spokesperson said.

This year, DCHD says there are 74 known cases so far. A third of those are from children and infants four years old and younger.

