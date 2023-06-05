'Is it a cure? We don’t know yet, but it might help': New treatment options for Alzheimer's patients

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Hospice nurse McKenna Murphy sees the effects of Alzheimer's disease both professionally and as a granddaughter.

“I have two grandmothers that are both experiencing some form of Alzheimer's disease,” she said. “Both are at different stages.”

According to the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, about 6.7 million people are affected by the disease nationwide, including 66,000 in Iowa and about 35,000 in Nebraska. Additionally, another 11 million Americans care for someone with the disease.

As the search for a cure continues, the Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to new treatments that show promising evidence towards slowing progression.

Laura Livingston with the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said treatments are administered via infusion, and there are new drugs on the horizon and clinical trials.

At this time, Medicare isn’t covering the cost, but Livingston said that will change once the treatments get full approval.

Murphy is hopeful for a positive impact once the treatments become more accessible to her patients and her family members.

“Is it a cure? We don’t know yet, but it might help,” McKenna said. “My hope is that we can live in an Alzheimer's free world.”

The Alzheimer's Association said the FDA is expected to grant full approval to those treatments by July 6, from then it’s unknown how long it will take until Medicare starts covering them.

