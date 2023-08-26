'It's really a week where we want to raise awareness': Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Paperwork that could save a life. It's part of a campaign that has been running for several years.

"It's really a week that we want to raise awareness with overdose that's happening throughout the United States, but in Nebraska also," Amy Holman, program director with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association said.

Besides spreading awareness, it's about finding ways to counter the overdoses in our state.

One of the ways the Nebraska Pharmacists Association is doing that is partnering with pharmacies throughout the state to offer free Narcan. It's an over-the-counter nasal spray that can help stop the effects of an opioid overdose.

"All they have to do is come into the store," Wayne Walls, a pharmacist at Kohll's Rx in Dundee said. "There is a short questionnaire we ask them to fill out. They fill out the questionnaire. Then, we do paper work. And finally, they walk out with the Narcan."

Part of that questionnaire includes whether the customer is at risk of an overdose, if buying the Narcan for the family or a friend and whether the customer is a resident of the state.

"It's something that you can carry with you. It's great to have whether you know someone that's using or has a substance use disorder," Holman said.

At the Kohll's pharmacy in Dundee, Walls said he has seen several people come in for Narcan.

"I've seen people come in for the grand kids, for their spouse, a friend of theirs. They're all just looking out for their loved ones," Walls said.

Although the campaign runs to next Friday, the advocacy will go on.

"I'm glad we're a part of this program because we're helping people stay alive," Walls said.

To see which pharmacies are taking part, click here.

