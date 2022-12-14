Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports first flu death of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reported on Wednesday the first flu death of the season in Lancaster County. The patient was a woman in her 40s.

“Flu is a highly infectious disease of the lungs and it can be a life-threatening illness for some people,” said Tim Timmons, Communicable Disease Program Supervisor with LLCHD. “Vaccination is our best protection against the flu and it’s recommended that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine every year.”

Flu symptoms may include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

The health department reminds the community that getting vaccinated against the flu helps reduce illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work and school and flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

