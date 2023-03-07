Nebraska Community Blood Bank announces 'Blood Emergency' urges public to increase donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week the Nebraska Community Blood Bank issued a blood emergency, due to a shortage in supply.

Kari Lundeen, an NCBB representative, said the holidays coupled with the cold and flu season are typical factors contributing to low levels.

Lundeen said the blood bank has less than a two-day supply of Type O, and RH-negative blood. It's also critically low on blood platelets.

She says blood drives aren't enough to replenish the supply. The blood bank needs 1,000 people to donate blood each week. In February, the blood bank saw just under 3,000 donations.

Lundeen says some people who may have thought they weren't eligible to donate should check again.

"People will think that maybe because I’m on this medication or because I had cancer in the past, lots of different reasons, that they think they might not be able to donate, but they actually can," she said.

She hopes spreading the word will get more people to see the need and roll up their sleeves.

"All the blood that’s there today is for the patients of tomorrow," she said. "That’s why we need people constantly to come in."

More information as well as how to register to give blood can be found at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.