Nebraska health officials advise that you get your polio vaccine if you haven't

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Polio appears to be spreading for the first time in nearly a decade.

This summer, a New York man was paralyzed after being infected. Health officials in New York are on high alert.

But here in Nebraska, doctors say you don't need to worry as long as you take advantage of the safe and widely available polio vaccine.

“It's common. It's been FDA approved for a very very long time and it's generally safe. If you are vaccinated and you are an adult now it's not generally recommended you need a booster unless there is an outbreak ongoing or you are going somewhere where there is an outbreak ongoing,” Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease physician at CHI Health - Creighton University.

Many local pharmacies have the polio vaccine on hand. Of course, check with your doctor first.

