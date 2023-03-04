Nebraska Medicine heart transplant recipients meet up to share stories and support

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a reunion eight years in the making between people with one thing in common: all are heart transplant survivors.

A group of heart recipients who were patients at Nebraska Medicine met up at The Ribshack Smokehouse in Omaha to share their stories.

The group included Eulish Moore, who has mentored a number of transplant patients over the years.

3 News Now photojournalist Wade Lux was there as they looked back on the gift they've received.

