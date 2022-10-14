Nebraska Medicine hosts Brake for Breakfast, spreads awareness about breast cancer screenings

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of people lined up for Nebraska Medicine's annual Brake for Breakfast event. It's an effort hosted by the hospital to increase awareness of the importance of breast cancer screenings.

Nicole Keil is one of many volunteers working this year's event, sharing an important message for each driver about breast cancer prevention.

“I come out here because I like to spread awareness of just making sure to get your mammograms and keeping people on track with that every year,” said Keil.

It's something she's done for the past six years and is a cause close to her heart. Keil is a breast cancer survivor, the nurse recalls the moment she got the diagnosis

“I like to look at things and so I was able to see the ultrasound and I knew,” she said. “The only thing I remember about that day, with my husband next to me, is that he put his hand on my knee and said that I would see my child grow up.”

At just 41 years old, Keil was at Stage 3 when she was diagnosed. She's just celebrated eight years cancer free and considers it a blessing to be able to connect with fellow survivors.

“I've been able to sit with others and let them know that it's ok – they're gonna get through it.”

She wants everyone to understand the importance of knowing their body.

“I always tell people in line, ‘You know yourself better than anybody else including your physician. If something doesn't feel right, get it checked. If you still don't feel right about what they say, get a second opinion.’”

Organizers estimated that about 800 cars came through three locations across the Omaha area.

