NHA honors Nebraska health care heroes with 'The Caring Kind' award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from the Nebraska Hospital Association announced that 83 Nebraska hospital employees will be recognized for their service by awarding them The Caring Kind award.
See the press release below:
For 43 years, The Caring Kind award has recognized Nebraska's most caring and compassionate healthcare heroes. This award honors outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.
“This award demonstrates the kindness, caring, dedication and commitment these individuals make to their hospitals,” commented Jeremy Nordquist, President, NHA. “The Caring Kind award is a celebration of our Nebraska health care heroes and the extraordinary work they do each and every day to deliver top notch patient care in our hospitals.”
Hospitals across the state select one The Caring Kind award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized. Award winners were recognized at a special luncheon as part of the NHA Annual Convention this past Friday, October 21, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista.
More than 2,700 caring, skilled and dedicated health care professionals have received this award since its inception in 1979.
The NHA congratulates The Caring Kind award recipients for 2022:
Chellie Autrey, RT
Kimball Health Services, Kimball
Bonnie Baum, Health Information Management
Boone County Health Center, Albion
Hanne Beldin, Stroke Program Coordinator
CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln
Justin Beller, Café Station Cook, Nutrition Services
Methodist Hospital, Omaha
Sherri Billinger, Admission Specialist
Webster County Community Hospital, Red Cloud
Katie Blackwell, RT(R)(N)(ARRT), Nuclear Medicine Technologist
Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings
Michelle Blair, Senior Patient Access Associate
Nebraska Medicine, Omaha
Kim Brennfoerder, RN, Rural Health Clinic Supervisor
Thayer County Health Services, Hebron
Katie Bruenig, RDCS, AE, Limited Radiographer
Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Deborah Burmester, RN
Franciscan Healthcare Clinic, West Point
Holly Caballero, MA, Medical Assistant
OrthoNebraska, Omaha
April Campbell, COVID-19 Screener
Memorial Community Health, Aurora
Jared Carter, Dietary Services Assistant Cook
Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance
Marcie Chinn, CEST, Environmental Services Specialist
Providence Medical Center, Wayne
Thea Cole, Bereavement & Volunteer Coordinator/Activities Director
Cozad Community Health System, Cozad
Danielle Cooper, MA, Long-Term Care Medication Aide
York General Hearthstone, York
Kelley Creek, Phlebotomist
CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City
Angela Cunningham, LPN, Central Scheduler
Tri Valley Health System, Cambridge
Deborah Dahlke, Chaplain
CHI Health Nebraska Heart, Lincoln
Brooke Darby, RN, Progressive Care Unit
Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney
Larissa Diekmann, Respiratory Therapy Supervisor
CHI Health Immanuel Medical Center, Omaha
Jessica Douglas, Environmental Services Team Leader
West Holt Medical Services, Atkinson
Gloria Ferreira, Environmental Services Housekeeping Assistant
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha
Diane Fort, RT(R), Radiology Technologist
Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva
Casey Fowler, MPA-C, Physician Assistant, Orthopaedic
Great Plains Health, North Platte
Wayne Franzen, CNA/MA, Activities Coordinator
Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside, Fairbury
Deb Frederick, Administrative Assistant
Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill
Betty Froehlich, RN, BSN, MS, Regulatory Compliance Coordinator
Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk
Dejohn (DJ) Garrison, Respiratory Care Technician
CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha
Ryan Geiler, Director of Clinical Applications, Population Health, Data Analytics & Interim IT Director
Community Medical Center, Inc., Falls City
Jessie Gipfert, RT, Radiology CT Tech
Sidney Regional Medical Center, Sidney
Marisol Hackman, Coordinator, Clinic Operations
Boys Town National Research Hospital, Boys Town
Angela Hartley, Environmental Technician
Bryan Health, Lincoln
Jessica Hartman, RN, Quality Analyst
Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron
Carmen Heller, RN, Oncology Navigator
Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont
Kevin Henning, Materials Management Assistant
Crete Area Medical Center, Crete
Eddie Hernandez, Patient Services
Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul
Hannah Hild, RN, BSN Director of Outpatient Services
Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington
Jody Hoffart, Department Support Assistant
CHI Health Schuyler, Schuyler
Laura Huber, RN, Staff Nurse
Henderson Health Care Services, Henderson
Sandy Jacobson, CDM, CMFPP, Nutritional Services Director
Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg
Claudia Javier, RN, BSN, Nurse
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Omaha
Cassie Johnson, RN, Case Manager/Discharge Planner
Gordon Memorial Hospital District, Gordon
Mark Klabunde, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy
Kearney County Health Services, Minden
Josephine “Josie” Kopal, RN, Charge Nurse – ICU
CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy, Omaha
Julie Krotzinger, RN, BSN, Director of Specialty Clinic
Brodstone Healthcare, Superior
Kayla Kusek, RN, House Supervisor
Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Broken Bow
Candy Lussetto, RN, Specialty Clinic Director
Morrill County Community Hospital, Bridgeport
Charlotte Marks, RN, BSN, Transition of Care Nurse & Patient Educator
Community Hospital, McCook
Miranda Marlin, MSN, RN, Director of Quality Programs
Dundy County Hospital, Benkelman
Sally Marshall, Patient Access Representative
Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Blair
Pam Meyer, RN, Medical Floor and ER
Avera Creighton Hospital, Creighton
Louis (Lou) Neujahr, Maintenance Mechanic
Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center, Osceola
Tatum Pitkin, Physical Therapy Assistant
Pender Community Hospital, Pender
Stacy Polski, LPN, Specialty Clinic Nurse
Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul
Marvi Pruden, RN, Infection Control Director, Nursing Supervisor & Floor Nurse
Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh
Beau Rapien, RN, Charge Nurse
CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island
Kristin Rasmussen, Registered Nurse
Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus
Kathryn Renning, RN, Director of Nursing
Cherry County Hospital & Clinic, Valentine
Sandra Rippe, Director of Community Outreach & Patient Relations
Syracuse Area Health, Syracuse
Israel Rodriguez, Phlebotomist III
Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha
Vickie Runyon, RN, Safety Officer
Harlan County Health System, Alma
Melissa Rupp, Lead Occupational Health Nurse
Regional West Health Services, Scottsbluff
RaeAnn Schlenker, ARDMS (AB BR OB/GYN), RVT (VT), Multi-Modality Tech II
Ogallala Community Hospital, Ogallala
Carol Schnell, Human Resources Assistant/Payroll Specialist
Memorial Health Care Systems, Seward
Leah Schultz, Cook
Osmond General Hospital, Osmond
Sharon Schuster, Chaplain
Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center, Beatrice
KarNel Schwartz, CMA, Clinical Coordinator
Regional West Garden County, Oshkosh
Becky Shafer, RN, Associate Director of Nursing
Friend Community Healthcare System, Friend
Lorrie Shaul, Housekeeper
Rock County Hospital, Bassett
Theresa Shelton, Executive Administrative Assistant
Nemaha County Hospital, Auburn
Diane Sowden, Hostess
Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege
Judy Spath, RN, Night Shift Nurse
Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, Winnebago
Nathan Suehl, Lead Lab Technologist
Butler County Health Care Center, David City
Elizabeth (Betty) Sutton, Nuclear Med Tech
CHI Health Midlands Hospital, Papillion
Sasha Taylor, RN, Staff Nurse
Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth
Megan Trout, MLT (ASCP), Medical Laboratory Technician
Johnson County Hospital, Tecumseh
Sonja Ventura, Patient Care Technician
Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Grand Island
Cindy Walters, Dietary Manager
Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Pawnee City
Julie Wells, LPN, Staff Nurse
CHI Health Plainview, Plainview
Erika White, DPT, Physical Therapist
Valley County Health System, Ord
Kassie Young, CNA, Certified Nursing Assistant
Merrick Medical Center, Central City
Paul Zapata, Maintenance Mechanic
CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney
The Nebraska Hospital Association’s mission is to serve its members by being the trusted leader to improve the health, well-being and quality of life of all Nebraskans. Its vision is to be the state’s most influential, trusted and respected voice in healthcare policy and advocacy, a valued resource for information and knowledge and a leader in patient safety.
