NHA honors Nebraska health care heroes with 'The Caring Kind' award

LINCOLN, Neb. — A press release from the Nebraska Hospital Association announced that 83 Nebraska hospital employees will be recognized for their service by awarding them The Caring Kind award.

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) has recognized 83 Nebraska hospital employees for their exemplary service to health care by bestowing them with the organization’s prestigious The Caring Kind award.

For 43 years, The Caring Kind award has recognized Nebraska's most caring and compassionate healthcare heroes. This award honors outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

“This award demonstrates the kindness, caring, dedication and commitment these individuals make to their hospitals,” commented Jeremy Nordquist, President, NHA. “The Caring Kind award is a celebration of our Nebraska health care heroes and the extraordinary work they do each and every day to deliver top notch patient care in our hospitals.”

Hospitals across the state select one The Caring Kind award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized. Award winners were recognized at a special luncheon as part of the NHA Annual Convention this past Friday, October 21, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista.

More than 2,700 caring, skilled and dedicated health care professionals have received this award since its inception in 1979.

The NHA congratulates The Caring Kind award recipients for 2022:

Chellie Autrey, RT

Kimball Health Services, Kimball

Bonnie Baum, Health Information Management

Boone County Health Center, Albion

Hanne Beldin, Stroke Program Coordinator

CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln

Justin Beller, Café Station Cook, Nutrition Services

Methodist Hospital, Omaha

Sherri Billinger, Admission Specialist

Webster County Community Hospital, Red Cloud

Katie Blackwell, RT(R)(N)(ARRT), Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings

Michelle Blair, Senior Patient Access Associate

Nebraska Medicine, Omaha

Kim Brennfoerder, RN, Rural Health Clinic Supervisor

Thayer County Health Services, Hebron

Katie Bruenig, RDCS, AE, Limited Radiographer

Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Deborah Burmester, RN

Franciscan Healthcare Clinic, West Point

Holly Caballero, MA, Medical Assistant

OrthoNebraska, Omaha

April Campbell, COVID-19 Screener

Memorial Community Health, Aurora

Jared Carter, Dietary Services Assistant Cook

Box Butte General Hospital, Alliance

Marcie Chinn, CEST, Environmental Services Specialist

Providence Medical Center, Wayne

Thea Cole, Bereavement & Volunteer Coordinator/Activities Director

Cozad Community Health System, Cozad

Danielle Cooper, MA, Long-Term Care Medication Aide

York General Hearthstone, York

Kelley Creek, Phlebotomist

CHI Health St. Mary’s, Nebraska City

Angela Cunningham, LPN, Central Scheduler

Tri Valley Health System, Cambridge

Deborah Dahlke, Chaplain

CHI Health Nebraska Heart, Lincoln

Brooke Darby, RN, Progressive Care Unit

Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney

Larissa Diekmann, Respiratory Therapy Supervisor

CHI Health Immanuel Medical Center, Omaha

Jessica Douglas, Environmental Services Team Leader

West Holt Medical Services, Atkinson

Gloria Ferreira, Environmental Services Housekeeping Assistant

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha

Diane Fort, RT(R), Radiology Technologist

Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva

Casey Fowler, MPA-C, Physician Assistant, Orthopaedic

Great Plains Health, North Platte

Wayne Franzen, CNA/MA, Activities Coordinator

Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside, Fairbury

Deb Frederick, Administrative Assistant

Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital, O’Neill

Betty Froehlich, RN, BSN, MS, Regulatory Compliance Coordinator

Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk

Dejohn (DJ) Garrison, Respiratory Care Technician

CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha

Ryan Geiler, Director of Clinical Applications, Population Health, Data Analytics & Interim IT Director

Community Medical Center, Inc., Falls City

Jessie Gipfert, RT, Radiology CT Tech

Sidney Regional Medical Center, Sidney

Marisol Hackman, Coordinator, Clinic Operations

Boys Town National Research Hospital, Boys Town

Angela Hartley, Environmental Technician

Bryan Health, Lincoln

Jessica Hartman, RN, Quality Analyst

Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, Chadron

Carmen Heller, RN, Oncology Navigator

Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont

Kevin Henning, Materials Management Assistant

Crete Area Medical Center, Crete

Eddie Hernandez, Patient Services

Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul

Hannah Hild, RN, BSN Director of Outpatient Services

Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington

Jody Hoffart, Department Support Assistant

CHI Health Schuyler, Schuyler

Laura Huber, RN, Staff Nurse

Henderson Health Care Services, Henderson

Sandy Jacobson, CDM, CMFPP, Nutritional Services Director

Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg

Claudia Javier, RN, BSN, Nurse

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Omaha

Cassie Johnson, RN, Case Manager/Discharge Planner

Gordon Memorial Hospital District, Gordon

Mark Klabunde, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy

Kearney County Health Services, Minden

Josephine “Josie” Kopal, RN, Charge Nurse – ICU

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy, Omaha

Julie Krotzinger, RN, BSN, Director of Specialty Clinic

Brodstone Healthcare, Superior

Kayla Kusek, RN, House Supervisor

Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Broken Bow

Candy Lussetto, RN, Specialty Clinic Director

Morrill County Community Hospital, Bridgeport

Charlotte Marks, RN, BSN, Transition of Care Nurse & Patient Educator

Community Hospital, McCook

Miranda Marlin, MSN, RN, Director of Quality Programs

Dundy County Hospital, Benkelman

Sally Marshall, Patient Access Representative

Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Blair

Pam Meyer, RN, Medical Floor and ER

Avera Creighton Hospital, Creighton

Louis (Lou) Neujahr, Maintenance Mechanic

Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center, Osceola

Tatum Pitkin, Physical Therapy Assistant

Pender Community Hospital, Pender

Stacy Polski, LPN, Specialty Clinic Nurse

Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul

Marvi Pruden, RN, Infection Control Director, Nursing Supervisor & Floor Nurse

Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh

Beau Rapien, RN, Charge Nurse

CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island

Kristin Rasmussen, Registered Nurse

Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus

Kathryn Renning, RN, Director of Nursing

Cherry County Hospital & Clinic, Valentine

Sandra Rippe, Director of Community Outreach & Patient Relations

Syracuse Area Health, Syracuse

Israel Rodriguez, Phlebotomist III

Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha

Vickie Runyon, RN, Safety Officer

Harlan County Health System, Alma

Melissa Rupp, Lead Occupational Health Nurse

Regional West Health Services, Scottsbluff

RaeAnn Schlenker, ARDMS (AB BR OB/GYN), RVT (VT), Multi-Modality Tech II

Ogallala Community Hospital, Ogallala

Carol Schnell, Human Resources Assistant/Payroll Specialist

Memorial Health Care Systems, Seward

Leah Schultz, Cook

Osmond General Hospital, Osmond

Sharon Schuster, Chaplain

Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center, Beatrice

KarNel Schwartz, CMA, Clinical Coordinator

Regional West Garden County, Oshkosh

Becky Shafer, RN, Associate Director of Nursing

Friend Community Healthcare System, Friend

Lorrie Shaul, Housekeeper

Rock County Hospital, Bassett

Theresa Shelton, Executive Administrative Assistant

Nemaha County Hospital, Auburn

Diane Sowden, Hostess

Phelps Memorial Health Center, Holdrege

Judy Spath, RN, Night Shift Nurse

Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, Winnebago

Nathan Suehl, Lead Lab Technologist

Butler County Health Care Center, David City

Elizabeth (Betty) Sutton, Nuclear Med Tech

CHI Health Midlands Hospital, Papillion

Sasha Taylor, RN, Staff Nurse

Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth

Megan Trout, MLT (ASCP), Medical Laboratory Technician

Johnson County Hospital, Tecumseh

Sonja Ventura, Patient Care Technician

Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Grand Island

Cindy Walters, Dietary Manager

Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Pawnee City

Julie Wells, LPN, Staff Nurse

CHI Health Plainview, Plainview

Erika White, DPT, Physical Therapist

Valley County Health System, Ord

Kassie Young, CNA, Certified Nursing Assistant

Merrick Medical Center, Central City

Paul Zapata, Maintenance Mechanic

CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney

The Nebraska Hospital Association’s mission is to serve its members by being the trusted leader to improve the health, well-being and quality of life of all Nebraskans. Its vision is to be the state’s most influential, trusted and respected voice in healthcare policy and advocacy, a valued resource for information and knowledge and a leader in patient safety.

