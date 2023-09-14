NOAH health clinic recognizes difference-makers at Champion of Change luncheon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a celebration on Wednesday of those advocating for and supporting North Omaha's NOAH clinic.

The clinic held its Champion of Change luncheon today to recognize those who have contributed.

NOAH offers medical care, programming and education to the North Omaha Community, whether or not those using the services can pay.

Founder Ira Combs says the clinic is part of his vision of a free, nurse-led clinic to help underserved North Omaha residents get access to healthcare.

Nebraska's Medicaid director was the keynote speaker at today's event.

“What I want to really have people take away from this is that they're doing amazing work and that, as a community, as we all come together to start to address some of the issues that folks face, we're going to be able to make a really positive difference in people's lives,” said Nebraska Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley.

Organizers also handed out awards for advocacy, health partnerships, champions of change and more. 3 News Now morning anchor, Serese Cole, was the emcee at the event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.