North Omaha breast cancer support group to hold Celebration of Life Luncheon this Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The group My Sister’s Keeper is holding an event Sunday they hope will continue the conversation about breast cancer awareness.

The group was started more than 20 years ago by two women who saw the need to create a support system for women in North Omaha.

The group provides support for women fighting breast cancer by helping with survivors' utilities, rent, food, and transportation to doctor’s appointments.

MaxCine Jackson, the executive director, said she got involved because, for her, breast cancer hits close to home.

"I myself am a three-time breast cancer survivor and my mother lost the battle to breast cancer at a young age leaving children behind," Jackson said. "It means a lot to me to make sure that women get treatment."

Jackson spoke about the trends and impacts of breast cancer. She said, while it doesn’t discriminate, women of color are disproportionately affected.

"African-American women and white women get breast cancer at the same rate, unfortunately, African-American women die at a 42% higher rate," she said. "We’re looking at those disparities and we’re trying to find out what we can do to lower that mortality rate.”

Sunday, the group is holding its annual Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Scott Conference Center. It's from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40, but only $20 for breast cancer survivors.

For more information about the luncheon, contact Jackson at 402-541-5803.

