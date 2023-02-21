Omaha advocate for CPR training wants people to know it saves lives — including hers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — CPR, it's a skill that can save lives, something Ginny Curley knows first-hand.

Curley survived a heart attack in 2010. While she's able to make light of her experience, she knows it's a serious topic for others.

Only 10% of people who have a cardiac arrest event outside the hospital live to tell about it; the other 90% of people die. Curley calls these numbers staggering. It's a reason she advocates for Nebraska's chapter of the American Heart Association.

February is American Heart Month and this year the heart association is drawing attention to CPR. Some people are uncomfortable with CPR because they think of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but Curley says modern CPR training focuses on the chest.

"Getting that oxygenated blood pumping through the body so that it buys a little time before the paramedics arrive," Curley said.

Interest in CPR training has been high lately. And for her, that's a good sign.

"The more people that are comfortable with and understand how to deliver CPR," she said. "The more lives we'll save, just boils down to that."

Curley encourages people interested to sign up for free CPR classes to be held at the St. Pius X Parish Hall on April 1.

