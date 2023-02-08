Project Harmony provides mental health resources after traumatic event at Target

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the community works to heal after the traumatic event at Target near 178th and Center Streets, several different organizations came together on Tuesday to provide support for those impacted in any way.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson went to Project Harmony to learn how the community is healing together.

The goal of the event was to provide information about the emotional impact on adults and kids after a traumatic event. Providers shared strategies to help community members and their children recover, provide information on how to access mental health resources, help to normalize the range of feelings and recognize when you might need more help.

"We know today so much more about how trauma impacts us, how trauma impacts children long term, so you don't have to suffer alone you don't have to try to figure it out alone, there is help out there," said Michele Bang, deputy director at Project Harmony.

There was also an hour-long informational session as well as crisis counselors talking with anyone who may want or need immediate assistance.

