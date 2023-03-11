'Spring forward' tough adjustment for families with kids says CHI doc; lost hour of sleep is hard for everyone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many people might be ready for spring, but some are dreading the annual "spring forward" this weekend.

Get ready to set your clocks forward an hour for daylight saving this Sunday. That one hour makes a big impact on our bodies.

CHI Dr. Aaron Robinson says adults should just plan to head to bed an hour early, but helping kids adjust can be a little tougher.

"Now, for kids, I think this is even more important because they're used to the strict schedule. Parents with young kids need to be on that schedule because the next day can be very challenging. And so, maintaining the same bedtime routine, talking to the kids about how, you know, even though they think they might be going to bed a little earlier, the clocks are changing,” said Robinson.

Recent years have seen increased pressure on the federal government to do away with time changes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.