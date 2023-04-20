'The most annoying thing is itchy eyes': Nebraska allergist shares tips for springtime allergies

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A mostly empty dog park didn’t stop Lou Sloger and his dog Sasha from a springtime game of fetch, for them it’s routine despite his springtime allergies.

"The most annoying thing is itchy eyes," Sloger said.

He’s not alone, many suffer this time of year, and as the flowers bloom, so do symptoms.

Dr. Jill Poole, an allergist with Nebraska Medicine says tree pollen is to blame and right now we’re in the thick of it.

"Some trees will keep pollinating throughout the summer, but April is pretty much the worst time for tree pollen suffers," Poole said.

If it seems like allergy symptoms are getting worse, you might be on to something. According to Poole, Nebraska is seeing longer and more intense pollen seasons.

"People are more at risk of becoming exposed to it," she said.

Sloger said his remedy for symptoms is saline solution, Benadryl or Sudafed.

Dr. Poole recommends a saline solution and antihistamines that don’t make you drowsy.

She said the right allergy plan will go a long way in making sure allergy sufferers can still enjoy the great outdoors.

Dr. Poole said trees could start producing pollen as early as February and recommends taking allergy medicine by March. She also recommends talking to your doctor if you’re experiencing debilitating symptoms.

