With concerns over RSV, Nebraska Methodist College shares tips on how to perform CPR on infants and toddlers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Amy Boyles with the Nebraska Methodist College shares some tips on performing CPR on infants and toddlers.

Boyles says in the event a baby cannot breathe, it's important to first determine if there's a pulse.

If there isn't a heartbeat, Boyles recommends CPR by rapid compressions on the chest and rescue breaths.

She recommends using two hands clasped together on the chest for kids ages two and up.

Boyles recommends new parents and caregivers sign up for Family CPR classes offered by Nebraska Methodist College, a link to register can be found by clicking here.

