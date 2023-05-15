'You can’t give up': 38-year-old Omaha stroke survivor shares story as cases rise in younger people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Virtual reality as a way to get back to health likely never entered Bijan Richard's mind nine months ago, but it's his reality now.

The 38-year-old is recovering from a stroke he suffered last August.

Richards, a New York native has lived in Omaha since 2009, and had returned to town following a friend’s funeral in New York when he first noticed the symptoms.

“I woke up and couldn’t move my hand or raise my arm,” Richards said.

He called a doctor, who told him to get to an emergency room right away. At his age, he didn’t think he was having a stroke. Richards waited an hour before heading to the emergency room at CHI Immanuel Health where he was immediately admitted.

“My blood pressure was 290 over 190,” he said. “I was basically dead.”

When doctors gave him the diagnosis he said it was a complete shock.

Strokes are happening more often to younger people. The American Heart Association reports an 11% increase in young to middle-aged people in the past fifteen years.

Richard’s stroke left him unable to walk or perform basic functions for himself.

“Brushing my teeth, getting dressed, using the bathroom,” he said. “It's been a lot!”

After several months of physical, occupational and speech therapy, Richards said the work is hard but necessary. He urges other stroke survivors to keep fighting.

“You can’t give up, it’s just the most important thing,” he said. “'Cause there’s somebody else who might be relying on you or wishing the best for you, and you have to want it too.”

The American Heart Association lists stroke symptoms as facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty. Upon observation, immediate medical attention is strongly advised.

