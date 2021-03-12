Ikea's iconic catalog made into four-hour podcast

Ikea has released an audio version of their 2021 catalog in the form of a four-hour podcast.

Last year, the Swedish retailer announced it was discontinuing its iconic catalog after 70 years because its consumers were turning to shop online.

This year, the new audio version catalog is being touted as a "handy and hands-free" audiobook."Not only does this catalog save on paper, but it’s also contactless, convenient, and filled with style inspiration and vivid product descriptions for your listening pleasure," the company said.

You can listen to the audiobook on YouTube, Spotify, and Audiobooks' website.

According to Ikea, online sales have surged 45% during the pandemic, which convinced the company to shift towards online shopping and shopping with its first mobile app, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.