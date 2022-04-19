Watch
Kellogg's bringing back Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts

Hand-out/Kellogg Company
To celebrate the return of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts, fans are encouraged to share their Frosted Grape look on Instagram.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 19, 2022
Prepare for a blast from the past as Kellogg's is set to bring back a fan-favorite Pop-Tart flavor this spring.

Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will hit Walmart shelves this month elsewhere nationwide in May.

They will come in an eight-count box for a suggested retail price of $3.19.

"At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, in a press release. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts G.O.A.T. – Grape-ist Of All Time."

The pastry will feature the same flavors millennials remember, including grape jelly flavored filling, white icing, and purple crunch-lets.

In celebration of the comeback, the company said it would give away a year's supply of the Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts and Y2Grape-themed Time Capsules to the first 50 people who share a picture on Instagram of their frosted grape look using the hashtag #Y2GrapeEntry.

Each time capsule will include a gift card to purchase the perfect purple jelly sandals, butterfly hair clips, metallic jelly pens, some grape lip gloss, a purple purse, a purple hat, and a gift card "to serve your frosted hair looks," the company said.

The contest ends on April 22.

