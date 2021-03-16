Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog

NEW YORK (AP) — Could the French bulldog become America’s favorite purebred pooch?

Frenchies came in second only to longtime leaders Labrador retrievers in the American Kennel Club’s latest rankings, where are set to be released Wednesday.

The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers; and dachshunds.

They reflect the relative numbers of purebreds, mainly puppies, that were added last year to the oldest U.S. dog registry.

French bulldogs ranked a distant 82nd three decades ago, but began gaining popularity in the late 1990s.

