'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen helps rescue woman while hiking at national park

MOAB, Utah — A woman from New Jersey fainted while hiking in one of Utah's national parks last week, and she awoke to the voice of Claire Dunphy from "Modern Family."

Well, it was the actress who played her, Julie Bowen.

Minnie John was visiting Arches National Park with her family Monday when the "wild and crazy" series of events happened.

She was hiking to Delicate Arch around 7 p.m. and nearly made it to the end, but she couldn't make it the rest of the way.

John felt lightheaded and dehydrated, so she sat down and told her husband and son to keep going.

"All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock. Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV [sic]," she wrote on Facebook. "I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be OK, a doctor is cleaning me up."

That familiar voice was Bowen.

John had fainted, fallen off the rock she was sitting on, and landed face-first on the hard rock surface.

Bowen and her sister — who is a doctor — tended to John. They cleaned her injuries and gave her electrolytes, snacks, and medicine.

Minnie John Annie Luetkemeyer, Minnie John, Julie Bowen

As she came to, John asked Bowen if she knew her or if she was famous. Her sister responded that she was.

"Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling 'Modern Family' and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!" John wrote in her Facebook post.

John was taken to Moab Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured nose and got five stitches.

"I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives! They truly are superheroes!" John added. "And those celebrities are awesome human beings too! Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!"

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt at KSTU.