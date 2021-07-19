Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Norfolk police respond to mother's call for boy's birthday party with Nerf battle

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police Department
Untitled design (58).png
219934585_10167408044825206_1487567497795840912_n.jpg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 09:24:49-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Four police officers in Norfolk, Virginia, surprised a boy by showing up at his birthday party Saturday for a Nerf battle.

According to a Facebook post from the boy's aunt, Cat Vaughan, not many people showed up to Tyler's Nerf war birthday party at Tarrallton Park.

His mother Lauren called the department, and four officers came out to play with the kids and take photos until another call came in.

"This is something these kids are going to remember forever," Vaughan said. "This simple 10 minutes of fun with our officers completely made their day."

"When officers arrived on the scene, the smiles and cheers were off the charts!" the Norfolk Police Department said in a Facebook post. "His parents told us he's still talking about the cool police officers that came to his party. Thank you to our officers for making this young man's day extra special!"

Happy birthday, Tyler!

This story was originally published by staff at WTKR.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning