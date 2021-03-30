The Louvre puts its entire art collection online for all to see - for free

The world's most famous museum is taking its collection online for all to see from the comfort of their own homes.

The Louvre, which has been closed to the public since Oct. 30 in line with the French government's coronavirus containment measures, announced that it was putting more than 480,000 works of art on display online - for free.

The works of art are categorized within the museum’s eight curatorial departments ranging from paintings to sculptures, textiles, and jewelry, the museum said.

Each piece of art displayed will include details like technique, date, place of production, and history.

An interactive map will allow viewers to explore the museum room by room.