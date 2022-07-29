Health and wellness event held Thursday helps those experiencing homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, a health and wellness event was held at Open Door Mission's Garland Thompson Men's Center.

It offered a chance to learn about blood sugar and blood pressure, get tips on sun and heat safety, how to fill prescriptions and safe use of over-the-counter medications.

The event also helped train nurses for assisting those experiencing homelessness.

The nurses came from Clarkson College as part of a community project.

"They've created things that are particular to, affect our homeless population. For example, diabetes is a really really big problem. Diabetes, blood pressure. All those kinds of things they're learning how to do and our guests really need to know that information,” Steve Frazee, Chief Impact Officer at Open Door Mission, said.

