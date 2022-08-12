Wellness Check: Kick-start a healthy back-to-school routine for kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tis’ the season, the kids are headed back to school!

We’ve talked about how you can prepare them for that first day back to class.

But what about that at-home routine?

3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte finds out how you can help your kids tackle the school year with a few healthy habits.

"There's a lot of things parents can do ahead of time to make sure their kids are ready for school,” Diva Wilson, a CHI Family Medicine Physician said.

Wilson said the key to healthy habits starts with nutrition.

"Making sure they have healthy meals every day, and having a packed lunch every day,” Wilson said. "Get your kids involved, have them pick out their lunch, have them pick out their meals."

If busy schedules get in the way, opt to pack quick and healthy snacks kids can take to school.

"Maybe things like quick snacks, celery, carrots are a great snack, grapes are a good option, cheese sticks,” Wilson said. “Those are things you can kind of quick, easy grab you don't really have to prepare anything, and kids can take it in their lunch pretty easily."

Second, it’s important to encourage your kids to limit screen time. The key to convincing them to put the phone down is encouraging them to try another fun activity instead.

"I think a big part of it is making it a routine, making it a habit,” Wilson said. “So that it's not a chore for the child but it's okay now, I know this is the time we're going to go outside or honestly things like having them participate in sports is a good option because you can't be on your phone when you're doing a sport."

Lastly, the pandemic has brought a lingering sense of social anxiety for many little ones. So if you sense any, address the issue.

Get kids involved by encouraging them to engage in multiple social activities throughout the school year.

Trying to get ahead of the school year, participating in more group activities, and attending as many of the school sponsored activities is a great way to meet other children,” Wilson said.

And if you sense any personal or emotional distress, speak to a school counselor or family care physician.

Wilson also stressed the importance of getting your kids’ allergy, medicine, physical and vaccinations ahead of the first day of school.

