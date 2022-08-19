Wellness Check: Set yourself up for success and plan out your meals with these healthy recipes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The kids are back to school and fall is right around the corner. That means it’s time to incorporate a new and healthy meal plan to help you kickstart a new season.

3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte spoke to a dietitian that shares recipes that’ll make your busy life much more seamless.

“Having that structure back to your day with your three meals a day,” Amanda Jochum, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist said. “Plan ahead.”

Fall is almost here, so it’s time to jumpstart a new routine. But that means you need energy to get you through the day, and it begins with your diet.

“A good principle [is] about 85 percent of your diet should be healthy,” Jochum said. “Nutritious, nutrient-dense foods, and then having those occasional treats.”

A balanced diet is key. But what exactly does a healthy diet consist of?

Just like you plan out your day, it starts with a plan.

3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte got a look at some of the quick, easy and healthy recipes you can incorporate into your daily routine.

For more details on the recipes shared by Jochum, or to contact your local Hy-Vee dietitian, visit Hy-Vee's website.

