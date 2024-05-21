Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms cause flooding and damage; Second round expected late Tuesday morning

Severe storms cause flooding and damage
Libby Kamrowski
Little Papio Creek near 83rd and Western
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 11:52:28-04

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Severe storms overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute hit parts of the Omaha metro, causing downed trees, hail damage and flooding. A flash flood warning was issued for much of the Metro until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Reports of flooded streets rapidly rising creeks have officials urging people to use caution this morning.

A cold front is forecast to move through the region between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the front, there will be a broken line of storms, which will likely be severe. These likely go through the Omaha metro between noon and 2. The severe weather threat will increase as the storms pass through our area, putting western Iowa under a greater threat compared to eastern Nebraska. The severe storms could produce pockets of large hail, but damaging wind will probably be more common. The tornado threat will also be higher Tuesday, especially in Iowa.

9 a.m. Zach Williamson at 72nd and Pinkney where a vehicle from a car lot was carried into Cole Creek.

Valley, NE Streets Flooded

9:33 a.m. Debris caught at 36th Street Bridge in Bellevue

8:51 Papio NRD Flood Control

7:42 a.m. Big Ten Baseball Delayed

7:27 a.m. 83rd and Western

7:11 a.m. West Maple at Elkhorn Drive Closed

7:03 a.m. Flooding in Bellevue

6:22 a.m. Flooded roadways

