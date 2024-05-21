LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms cause flooding and damage; Second round expected late Tuesday morning

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Severe storms overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute hit parts of the Omaha metro, causing downed trees, hail damage and flooding. A flash flood warning was issued for much of the Metro until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Reports of flooded streets rapidly rising creeks have officials urging people to use caution this morning.

A cold front is forecast to move through the region between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the front, there will be a broken line of storms, which will likely be severe. These likely go through the Omaha metro between noon and 2. The severe weather threat will increase as the storms pass through our area, putting western Iowa under a greater threat compared to eastern Nebraska. The severe storms could produce pockets of large hail, but damaging wind will probably be more common. The tornado threat will also be higher Tuesday, especially in Iowa.

9 a.m. Zach Williamson at 72nd and Pinkney where a vehicle from a car lot was carried into Cole Creek.

Valley, NE Streets Flooded

9:33 a.m. Debris caught at 36th Street Bridge in Bellevue

Debris is damning up the creek causing it to flood 36th Street in the Twin Creek area. 36th Street is closed from Old 36th Street to Twin Creek Dr/Samson Way. pic.twitter.com/jxO45e4Rmr — Sgt. Sean Vest BPD (@SgtVest) May 21, 2024

8:51 Papio NRD Flood Control

Flood control at work — Thanks @PapioNRD for all the flood protection measures you put in place across our area! Levees along the Papio Creek and reservoirs like Walnut Creek, Prairie Queen, Big Elk Lake, and Portal are all important to protecting our community from floods. While… pic.twitter.com/VNpke4JXP4 — City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) May 21, 2024

7:42 a.m. Big Ten Baseball Delayed

❗️GAME TIME UPDATE ❗️



Today’s first game of the @B1Gbaseball Tournament has been pushed to 1 PM!



We’ll share additional updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/qDBUweDb5D — Charles Schwab Field Omaha (@CharlesSchwabFO) May 21, 2024

7:27 a.m. 83rd and Western

Libby Kamrowski Little Papio Creek near 83rd and Western

7:11 a.m. West Maple at Elkhorn Drive Closed

West Maple at Elkhorn Drive is closed in both directions due to flooding over the roadway. Avoid the area. @NDOTomaha pic.twitter.com/AYNfZ3YSKN — Ofc. Dan Fehrman (@OPDOfcFehrman) May 21, 2024

7:03 a.m. Flooding in Bellevue

6:22 a.m. Flooded roadways