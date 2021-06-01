Where to get free donuts Friday on National Donut Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, also known as National Donut Day, you can snag free donuts at area donut makers.

The day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving out a free donut at area Omaha locations on Friday. All you have to do is purchase a beverage.

Krispy Kreme locations will also be offering a free donut.

Our fav day, your fav deal! Both will be back this National Doughnut Day, FRIDAY JUNE 4 - come in for a FREE doughnut of your choice🍩🎉



Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Offer valid only in shop - not online. Info here https://t.co/kM57AWU2he pic.twitter.com/QAO4Y6hZL5 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2021

Last year Winchell's, which also has Omaha locations, participated in the event.

