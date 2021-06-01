Watch
Where to get free donuts Friday on National Donut Day

Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 01, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, also known as National Donut Day, you can snag free donuts at area donut makers.

The day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving out a free donut at area Omaha locations on Friday. All you have to do is purchase a beverage.

Krispy Kreme locations will also be offering a free donut.

Last year Winchell's, which also has Omaha locations, participated in the event.

Let us know if there are any other donut shops we should add to the list! Email us: digital@3newsnow.com

