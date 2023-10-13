Get this fall-themed maple wreath for $25 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it will soon be time to take down all the decorations you set up just a few weeks ago. If you still want to display a bit of longer-lasting fall decor, however, you can swap out the spookiness for simple decorations like pumpkins and leaves. You can leave these up until winter starts in December.

Amazon has a deal on a 16-inch wreath from the National Tree Company that would work well all season long. Currently priced at $24.95, or 39% off, the National Tree Company Maple Wreath features assorted maple leaves in autumn colors like yellow and orange, along with gourds, pinecones, acorns and berries.

The rest of the wreath features woven branches that spread out from the center. While it is meant for both indoor and outdoor use, it’s recommended that you keep this item in a covered area so it is not directly exposed to the weather.

$24.95 (was $40.99) at Amazon

There is no discount code or membership required to purchase the wreath, but you will need an Amazon Prime membership if you want free shipping and free returns. You can get 30 days free, then you’ll pay $14.99 per month for the membership.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Amazon prices change frequently, so there’s no saying when the wreath will go back to its full price of $40.99.

If you prefer something bigger, you’ll also find a 24-inch version of the same wreath on sale for $36.47. The larger item actually offers an even bigger savings of 46%.

