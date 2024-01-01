Facebook |Instagram |Twitter

Hello! I'm Maria Osnaya, the neighborhood reporter for South Omaha. I started working at KMTV 3 News Now in October 2023. I love getting to know about the developments, solutions, and different communties in South Omaha and if you haven't tried the authentic food on 24th street, you should. If you have any story ideas connected to this area, feel free to reach me at maria.osnaya@3newsnow.com

I was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, go Bucks! I then moved to the Queen City, home of the Cincinnati Bengals...Who Dey... to attend the University of Cincinnati. I graduated in May 2023 with Bachelors in Journalism - Communication and certificate in Digital News Broadcasting. My senior year, I interned with WPEC CBS12 News in West Palm Beach, FL and covered politics, impact of weather, and the Miami Dolphins. Also in college, I spent time on executive boards like Latinx en Accion as VP, chair on Residence Hall association and wrote for Bearcast Media. For fun, I like exploring cities, lifting, reading, and quality time with loved ones.