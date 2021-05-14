Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway | Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) begins on May 17, 2021 at 12:01 am Central Time (“CT”) and ends on May 20, 2021 at 11:59pm CT (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and located in Nebraska the following counties: Burt, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Platte, Richardson, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington; and in Iowa the following counties: Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties. Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by KMTV in the past 60 days are not eligible. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KMTV, Varnell Enterprises INC (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, visit www.3newsnow.com/contests, follow the instructions to complete your registration form and click on the Enter/Submit button. All information you provide must be truthful, accurate and complete. Upon successfully submitting your entry to Sponsor as described above you will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person and per household address. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, misdirected entries or entries not received. If there is a dispute over

