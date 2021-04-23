CAREER OPPORTUNITY - Marco Shutters & Closets

Experienced closet and storage designer needed for a successful custom storage company in Papillion, NE. We are a leader in the industry and have been named Omaha's Best for the past decade. We design and deliver beautiful custom storage solutions to homeowners in the Omaha/Council Bluffs/Lincoln area.

Marco Shutters and Closets needs a dynamic professional seeking an exciting sales/design career opportunity. The ideal professional is comfortable working directly with clients in a fast-paced environment. This position will require collaboration with other team members and departments to ensure a seamless client experience. Training will be provided - and the right candidate can benefit from our years of designing experience.

If you are looking for a long-term career opportunity, with a company and team that strives for perfection, we want to hear from you!

Duties include:

• Meet with client on-site

• Field measure each job

• Evaluate client needs and expectations

• Provide designs with detailed information

• Provide excellent customer service

• Provide installers with technical specs for each job

• Discuss cost and timeline of proposal with client, overcome client objections to secure business.

Requirements:

• Detail-oriented professional with excellent communication skills and follow-up protocol

• Strong sales skills preferred.

• Familiarity with design, construction materials a plus.

• Excellent References

• Legal to work in the US and valid drivers' license

Job Type:

· Full-time

· Salary plus commission, based on sales experience

· Paid vacation

· Car allowance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday – with some flexibility to meet with clients after hours or Saturdays when needed

To apply for this position, send your resume to solutions@marcoshutters.com