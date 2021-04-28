Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium looking to hire almost 200 part-time workers

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium job fair happening Thursday
HENRY DOORLY ZOO AND AQUARIUM JOB FAIR
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:12:12-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an interesting part-time job, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be holding a job fair on Thursday in an attempt to fill almost 200 part-time positions.

The fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the zoo’s Durham’s Tree Top Restaurant. Those interested must apply online, at least 24 hours before the job fair at https://www.omahazoo.com/workhere.

According to the zoo’s release, appointments are not necessary and interviews will take place for the following positions:

  • TreeTops Shift Supervisor
  • TreeTops Crew Member
  • Concessions Crew Member
  • Concessions Shift Supervisor
  • Catering Campout Supervisor
  • Gift Shop Cashier
  • Rides Cashier
  • Skyfari Operator
  • Guest Services Shift Supervisor
  • Tram Driver
  • Admissions Clerical Assistant
  • Play Facilitator
  • Interpretive Guide
  • Instructor
  • Campout Leader
  • Train Conductor and Crossing Guard
  • Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Shift Supervisor
  • Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Cashier

In addition to a job, zoo employees enjoy the following perks:

  • Opportunity to support conservation efforts on Zoo grounds and around the globe
  • Free Zoo and Aquarium admission
  • Employee discounts
  • Free parking
  • Behind-the-scenes look at new exhibits
  • Exposure to a variety of career paths

