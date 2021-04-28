Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium looking to hire almost 200 part-time workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an interesting part-time job, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be holding a job fair on Thursday in an attempt to fill almost 200 part-time positions.

The fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the zoo’s Durham’s Tree Top Restaurant. Those interested must apply online, at least 24 hours before the job fair at https://www.omahazoo.com/workhere .

According to the zoo’s release, appointments are not necessary and interviews will take place for the following positions:

TreeTops Shift Supervisor

TreeTops Crew Member

Concessions Crew Member

Concessions Shift Supervisor

Catering Campout Supervisor

Gift Shop Cashier

Rides Cashier

Skyfari Operator

Guest Services Shift Supervisor

Tram Driver

Admissions Clerical Assistant

Play Facilitator

Interpretive Guide

Instructor

Campout Leader

Train Conductor and Crossing Guard

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Shift Supervisor

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Cashier

In addition to a job, zoo employees enjoy the following perks:

Opportunity to support conservation efforts on Zoo grounds and around the globe

Free Zoo and Aquarium admission

Employee discounts

Free parking

Behind-the-scenes look at new exhibits

Exposure to a variety of career paths

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.