Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium looking to hire almost 200 part-time workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an interesting part-time job, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be holding a job fair on Thursday in an attempt to fill almost 200 part-time positions.
The fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the zoo’s Durham’s Tree Top Restaurant. Those interested must apply online, at least 24 hours before the job fair at https://www.omahazoo.com/workhere.
According to the zoo’s release, appointments are not necessary and interviews will take place for the following positions:
- TreeTops Shift Supervisor
- TreeTops Crew Member
- Concessions Crew Member
- Concessions Shift Supervisor
- Catering Campout Supervisor
- Gift Shop Cashier
- Rides Cashier
- Skyfari Operator
- Guest Services Shift Supervisor
- Tram Driver
- Admissions Clerical Assistant
- Play Facilitator
- Interpretive Guide
- Instructor
- Campout Leader
- Train Conductor and Crossing Guard
- Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Shift Supervisor
- Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Gift Shop Cashier
In addition to a job, zoo employees enjoy the following perks:
- Opportunity to support conservation efforts on Zoo grounds and around the globe
- Free Zoo and Aquarium admission
- Employee discounts
- Free parking
- Behind-the-scenes look at new exhibits
- Exposure to a variety of career paths
