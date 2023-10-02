Massive search for 9-year-old who went missing on family camping trip

More than 100 people have joined the search for a 9-year-old who went missing while camping with her family in upstate New York.

The incident happened at Moreau Lake State Park around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police said.

Charlotte Sena had been riding her bike with other children she considers cousins when she decided to make one last loop around by herself. Her parents immediately knew something was wrong when 15 minutes went by without the fourth-grader returning, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press briefing.

Charlotte's mother Trisha said her family and others began calling out her name in a frantic search for her daughter. Trisha Sena called 911 and police responded to the scene.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning, with police fearing the girl may have been abducted.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," NYSP said.

⚠️MISSING CHILD⚠️9 year old Charlotte Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park at 6:15pm 9/30/23. She is 5’1, 90lbs with blonde hair. Last seen wearing a tie dye Pokémon shirt, blue pants, black crocs. Any info please call 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov pic.twitter.com/RKw66J0a2s — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 1, 2023

Exhaustive search efforts include law enforcement on the ground, search dogs, drones, an airboat, another boat equipped with sonar and underwater rescue teams.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin, unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," Hochul said.

Interviews were also conducted with people who were at the campground.

Charlotte is 5-feet-1-inch tall, 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, according to police.

Charlotte is described as a joyful girl who was recently elected to be class officer for the student council at her school. Hochul called the situation "every parent's nightmare."

"I promised her parents we will find their daughter. She is all of our daughters," Hochul said.

Police urge anyone with information to call (518) 457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

