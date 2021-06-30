Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2018 file photo,U.S. ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad speaks to reporters at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Jury selection began Monday, June 3, 2019 in what is expected to be a monthlong civil trial over allegations that Branstad pressured an official to quit because he was gay, a case Branstad's attorney predicts will escalate into an "unhinged attack on the Republican Party." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Terry Branstad
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 14:03:43-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official — overturning a landmark $1.5 million jury verdict.

The court on Wednesday found a lack of evidence to show Branstad, a former U.S. ambassador to China, discriminated against then-Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey because of his sexual orientation. Godfrey was widely known as openly gay, but justices say there is no proof Branstad was aware of Godfrey’s sexual orientation before asking him to resign and slashing his salary when Godfrey refused.

The ruling overturned a 2019 verdict that found Branstad, a Republican, violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Jurors had awarded Godfrey, a Democrat, $1.5 million in damages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018