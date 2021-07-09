Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Eyeing another run, Grassley shows Iowans he's keeping up

items.[0].image.alt
Gage Skidmore
Sen. Chuck Grassley is urging his fellow Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine when it's available to them.
Grassley.JPG
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 17:24:43-04

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Eighty-seven-year-old Chuck Grassley is trying to show Iowans that he’s not just physically ready for an eighth term, but that's he thriving.

It comes as some of his fellow long-timers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress.

After 40 years in Washington, now serving under his seventh president, Grassley is taking steps toward seeking an eighth term and hoping to show he’s hardly a political dinosaur in the modern world of Washington. Once proudly bipartisan, Grassley has adapted deftly to the new hyperpartisanship of the Trump era.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018