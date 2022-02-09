Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska advances vaccine mandate exemption for workers

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb. on March 1, 2019.
Senator Ben Hansen
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 12:57:41-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would let workers claim religious or health exemptions to employer vaccinate mandates.

The measure by Sen. Ben Hansen, of Blair, closely resembles a policy that’s already in place at the federal level. Lawmakers advanced it, 33-0, through the first of three required votes. It was watered down from an earlier proposal that would have let employees claim vaccine exemptions due to “strong moral, ethical, or philosophical” beliefs or convictions.

Changes were made to address the concerns of medical professionals.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018