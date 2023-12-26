Court reverses conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

LOS ANGELES (KMTV & AP) — An appellate court on Tuesday reversed a 2022 federal conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska.

The former congressman was found guilty in federal court in a case that centered around whether or not he knowingly received "conduit" campaign donations from a foreign national, which is illegal. Fortenberry was sentenced to two years probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine for two counts of lying to federal investigators and a third count of concealing facts from investigators.

Tuesday, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its ruling, writing that the trial venue was improper because Fortenberry made the false statements at his home in Lincoln, NE and in his lawyer’s office in Washington. “Fortenberry’s convictions are reversed so that he may be retried, if at all, in a proper venue,” the decision said.

Fortenberry and his wife, Celeste Fortenberry, praised the court's decision. “We are gratified by the Ninth Circuit’s decision," Jeff Fortenberry said in a statement. "Celeste and I would like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us with their kindness and friendship.”

Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles did not have an immediate comment.