Unemployment claims decline for the week in Nebraska

Pixabay
File photo.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Mar 25, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska saw a decline in both new and continued unemployment claims last week.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said it received 1,523 new, regular unemployment claims and 11 pandemic-related unemployment claims from March 14 through March 20. That’s down a total of 60 from the previous week.

The department sait it counted 12,247 continuing, regular unemployment claims and 2,891 continuing pandemic unemployment claims in the same period. That’s down a total of 1,406 from the previous week.

