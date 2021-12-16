Watch
News

Actions

Nebraska man found guilty of manslaughter in fiancé's death

items.[0].image.alt
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 6:08 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:08:29-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of his fiancé last year on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

The Sioux City Journal reports a federal grand jury on Wednesday found 27-year-old Jonathan Rooney not guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah, opting for the lesser charge of manslaughter instead.

Officers responding to a call for help from Decorah in May 2020 found her burning remains in a fire outside a cabin near Winnebago. Rooney was found sleeping in the cabin with the couple’s 4-month-old son.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018