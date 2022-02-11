Watch
Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement

Matthew Putney/AP
FILE: Iowa Supreme Court Justices Christopher McDonald, left, Susan Christensen, center, and Edward Mansfield, right, share a laugh before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 14:39:01-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's top court official says masks will no longer be required in Iowa courtrooms as a statewide policy beginning next week.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says that effective Monday, the courts will end the mandatory mask protocol. However, judges will be allowed to use discretion to require face coverings by participants if necessary.

The step follows Gov. Kim Reynolds' announcement last week that she would end the coronavirus public health emergency in Iowa, a move that will limit the release of state public health data. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
